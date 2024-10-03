Terence Crawford vs. Conor McGregor was once on the table. Both parties confirmed a phone call about a two-fight series, one in boxing and one in mixed martial arts, but Crawford says that it's not happening.

McGregor claimed this week on a Duelbits livestream that Crawford turned down the fight. Crawford has since substantiated McGregor's words. Crawford, an undisputed boxing champion in two weight classes, confirmed he had no interest in an MMA fight against the former two-division UFC champ.

"They offered me the fight," Crawford told Bernie the Boxer on Wednesday. "Me and Conor got on the phone and started politicking to try and figure something out. Man, I'm not getting in no f---ing Octagon with you so you can be kicking and elbowing me!

"He was like, 'I respect that,'" Crawford said. "'You respect my sport just like I respect your sport. You understand that if you got in the Octagon with me, you would be at a disadvantage. Just like if I got in a boxing ring with you, I'd be at a disadvantage.'"

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority, offered the crossover fight. McGregor claimed the two-fight deal would pay "hundreds of millions."

Crawford (41-0 in boxing) is one of three boxers to hold four recognized world titles simultaneously in two weight classes. McGregor (22-6 in MMA) was the first fighter to become a simultaneous two-division UFC champion. Crawford has never fought in MMA despite having some wrestling experience. McGregor famously boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, losing via Round 10 TKO.