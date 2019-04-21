Terence Crawford stops Amir Khan after incidental low blow to retain welterweight title
Crawford was putting on a clinical performance before the fight was stopped after a low blow
A confusing and disappointing ending spurred on by an accidental low blow did nothing to cloud what fans and critics knew coming in: Unbeaten welterweight champion Terence Crawford just might be the best fighter in the sport.
Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) made the second defense of his WBO title on Saturday in dominant fashion by headlining the inaugural Top Rank on ESPN pay-per-view at New York's Madison Square Garden and finishing British star Amir Khan via sixth-round TKO.
With the pound-for-pound debate atop the sport as heated as it has been in years, Crawford made a heck of a statement for the top spot just one week after lightweight champion and promotional stablemate Vasiliy Lomachenko did the same with a one-punch knockout of Anthony Crolla.
How the 31-year-old Crawford recorded the victory, however, wasn't quite the stoppage win he had in mind coming in after a left uppercut in Round 6 accidentally connected low on Khan (33-5, 20 KOs). But after referee David Fields gave Khan time to recover, a conversation between Khan and trainer Virgil Hunter led to the fight being stopped.
"First of all, it wasn't a low blow and second of all, Virgil knew the fight was going in a bad direction and he saved his fighter before anything bad happened to him," Crawford said.
For a moment, confusion ensued as most observers felt Khan had taken an easy way out in hopes of stealing a technical decision on the scorecards. Instead, Fields revealed that it was Hunter who asked for the fight to be stopped, regardless of the foul, at 47 seconds of the round.
"It's obvious he was in a lot of pain," Hunter said. "Sometimes you can continue and sometimes you can't continue, it depends on how hard you were hit in the testicles. I asked him if he could continue and he said, 'No.'"
CBS Sports was with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Crawford vs. Khan card, results
Terence Crawford (c) def. Amir Khan via sixth-round TKO (corner stoppage)
Teofimo Lopez def. Edis Tatli via fifth-round TKO
Shakur Stevenson def. Christopher Diaz via unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 98-92)
Felix Verdejo def. Bryan Vasquez via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 98-92)
Crawford vs. Khan scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Crawford
10
10
9
10
9
TKO
|48
Khan
8
9
10
9
10
|46
Thanks for stopping by.
-
