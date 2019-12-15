Terence Crawford stops Egidijus Kavaliauskas after shaky start to retain welterweight title

NEW YORK -- Terence Crawford remains one of the best fighters on the planet. On a night where he was expected to walk through his WBO mandatory challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas, "Bud" got a little bit more than anticipated in his 147-pound competitor.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) struggled early on to find the range on Kavaliauskas and appeared to get clipped with a right hook on the temple where he was seemingly being held up by his opponent before his knee touched the canvas in the third round. However, the referee ruled it a slip as opposed to a knockdown for "Mean Machine".

"He caught me with a good shot, but as you can see, I got up and stepped to him," Crawford said. "I wasn't hurt at all."

Crawford, angered by the shot, came out firing on all cylinders, piecing together numerous combinations to wound his opponent, though Kavaliauskas did well to roll with the heavy blows.

It wasn't until the seventh round where Crawford really applied his pressure on Mean Machine that the Lithuanian finally touched the ground, getting dropped by a three-piece combination to the equilibrium.

"The round before that, my coaches kept telling me stop loading up. I was loading up a lot because the first couple clean shots I landed, I knew I hurt him. I wanted to give the crowd a knockout. When I started letting my hands go, I started landing more fatal shots."

It wasn't too much longer before Crawford finally ended the fight for good with a knockdown early in the ninth round, and a second after that, the referee finally called a stop to the fight.

"I'll fight anybody. I've been saying that for I don't know how long," Crawford said. "I'm not ducking anyone on the PBC side or Top Rank platform."

CBS Sports was with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas scorecard, live coverage



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Crawford 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 10 TKO 79 Kavaliauskas 9 9 10 9 9 9 8 9 72

Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas card, results



Terence Crawford (c) def. Egidijus Kavaliauskas via ninth-round TKO -- WBO welterweight title

Teofimo Lopez Jr. def. Richard Commey via second-round TKO -- IBF lightweight title

Michael Conlan def. Vladimir Nikitin via unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 100-90)

