Terence Crawford suffers hand injury, title fight with Jeff Horn postponed

Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn is officially on hold. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum announced on Wednesday that the scheduled WBO welterweight title fight has been postponed due to an injury to Crawford's right hand. The bout was scheduled to take place on April 14 as the main event of Top Rank on ESPN from Las Vegas. Arum told ESPN that the fight will be moved to either May 19 or early June and will also take place in Las Vegas.

Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) is coming off a third-round TKO of Julius Indongo where he became the first fighter since Jermain Taylor in 2006 to unify every title in a single division, snagging all four belts. Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) is coming off a TKO win over Gary Corcoran in his first defense of the belt he won off of Manny Pacquiao in a shocking unanimous decision win.

The card was originally scheduled to be the first PPV of Top Rank and ESPN's new deal with Pacquiao also fighting on the undercard. Jessie Magdaleno vs. Isaac Dogboe for the WBO featherweight title is expected to serve as the new main event of the card.