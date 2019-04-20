Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight card, live stream, ESPN PPV price, start time, date

Saturday night, Terence Crawford is set to put his WBO welterweight championship on the line as he takes on former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan. One of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet is set to make his first appearance in the ring in 2019, so you surely won't want to miss any of the action as Crawford aims to prove his dominance in the sport once again.

Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) earned the WBO welterweight title in June 2018 when he disposed of Jeff Horn, and he returned to the ring the following October to defend his title against Joseph Benavidez Jr, earning a 12th-round TKO victory. Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) may not provide the biggest threat to Crawford in this WBO welterweight title matchup on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden, but it's a potentially huge name that Crawford can add to his already-impressive resume.

Below is all the information you need to catch the big fight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Crawford vs. Khan main card viewing info

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Live stream: FITE TV | TV channel: ESPN PPV | PPV price: $69.99

Crawford vs. Khan main card, odds