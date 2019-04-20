Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight card, odds: 'Bud' an overwhelming favorite to win in ESPN PPV debut

We're merely hours away now from one of the pound-for-pound best boxers on the planet taking to the center of the ring for the first time in 2019. Saturday night, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against Amir Khan as "Bud" looks to extend his unbeaten streak as well as once again prove his dominance in the sport.

Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) will be making his first appearance in a ring in 2019. Last year, Crawford captured the WBO welterweight title with a convincing ninth-round TKO victory over Jeff Horn in June, and he followed that championship victory up in October with a final-round TKO win over Joseph Benavidez Jr. to retain. Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) enters this title challenge on a two-fight winning streak since he was decimated by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016, but as you'd expect, he's a pretty sizable underdog in this one as he faces one of the absolute best boxing has to offer today.

MORE: Crawford vs. Khan prediction, expert pick

In addition, it's the return of two rising prospects when Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez hit the ring once again. Stevenson (10-0) is coming off a pair of knockout victories in October and January while Lopez (12-0) has only seen the judges' scorecards twice in his three-year career.

Stevenson has called out just about every big name available in the featherweight division, hoping for a top challenger in his next bout should he dispose of Christopher Diaz on Saturday night. And a pair of lightweights will kick off the action on PPV when Felix Verdejo takes on Bryan Vasquez.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including our preview of this weekend's action with Crawford vs. Khan and Garcia vs. Granados.

Below you can have a look at the odds for the main card via William Hill that is set to take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Crawford vs. Khan taking center stage to end the evening.

Crawford vs. Khan card, odds