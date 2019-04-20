Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight card, odds: 'Bud' an overwhelming favorite to win in ESPN PPV debut
The betting info you need to know for Top Rank's first venture on ESPN PPV this weekend
We're merely hours away now from one of the pound-for-pound best boxers on the planet taking to the center of the ring for the first time in 2019. Saturday night, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against Amir Khan as "Bud" looks to extend his unbeaten streak as well as once again prove his dominance in the sport.
Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) will be making his first appearance in a ring in 2019. Last year, Crawford captured the WBO welterweight title with a convincing ninth-round TKO victory over Jeff Horn in June, and he followed that championship victory up in October with a final-round TKO win over Joseph Benavidez Jr. to retain. Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) enters this title challenge on a two-fight winning streak since he was decimated by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016, but as you'd expect, he's a pretty sizable underdog in this one as he faces one of the absolute best boxing has to offer today.
In addition, it's the return of two rising prospects when Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez hit the ring once again. Stevenson (10-0) is coming off a pair of knockout victories in October and January while Lopez (12-0) has only seen the judges' scorecards twice in his three-year career.
Stevenson has called out just about every big name available in the featherweight division, hoping for a top challenger in his next bout should he dispose of Christopher Diaz on Saturday night. And a pair of lightweights will kick off the action on PPV when Felix Verdejo takes on Bryan Vasquez.
Below you can have a look at the odds for the main card via William Hill that is set to take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Crawford vs. Khan taking center stage to end the evening.
Crawford vs. Khan card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Terence Crawford (c) -1250
Amir Khan +700
WBO welterweight title
|Shakur Stevenson -1429
|Christopher Diaz +650
|Featherweight
Teofimo Lopez -5000
Edis Tatli +1200
Lightweight
Felix Verdejo -190
Bryan Vasquez +150
Lightweight
