Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight card, odds: 'Bud' an overwhelming favorite to win in PPV debut

This Saturday night, Terence Crawford, considered one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, will step back into the ring to put his WBO welterweight title on the line against challenger Amir Khan. The welterweight title showdown will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will serve as the first venture for Top Rank Boxing on an ESPN pay-per-view platform. The main card festivities are slated to get started at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN PPV.

Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) will be making his first appearance in a ring in 2019. Last year, Crawford captured the WBO welterweight title with a convincing ninth-round TKO victory over Jeff Horn in June, and he followed that championship victory up in October with a final-round TKO win over Joseph Benavidez Jr. to retain. Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) enters this title challenge on a two-fight winning streak since he was decimated by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016, but as you'd expect, he's a pretty sizable underdog in this one as he faces one of the absolute best boxing has to offer today.

In addition, it's the return of two rising prospects when Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez hit the ring once again. Stevenson (10-0) is coming off a pair of knockout victories in October and January while Lopez (12-0) has only seen the judges' scorecards twice in his three-year career.

Below you can have a look at the odds for the main card via William Hill that is set to take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Crawford vs. Khan taking center stage to end the evening.

Crawford vs. Khan card, odds