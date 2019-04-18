Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight card, odds, undercard, date, start time, location
The betting info you need to know for Top Rank's first venture on ESPN PPV this weekend
WBO welterweight champion Terence "Bud" Crawford is considered the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world by many, and on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he'll get the chance to validate those claims when he puts his title on the line against former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan. The WBO welterweight title bout on Saturday will mark Top Rank Promotions' first appearance on ESPN pay-per-view, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) will be making his first appearance in a ring in 2019. Last year, Crawford captured the WBO welterweight title with a convincing ninth-round TKO victory over Jeff Horn in June, and he followed that championship victory up in October with a final-round TKO win over Joseph Benavidez Jr. to retain. Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) enters this title challenge on a two-fight winning streak since he was decimated by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016, but as you'd expect, he's a pretty sizable underdog in this one as he faces one of the absolute best boxing has to offer today.
Below you can have a look at the odds for the main card via William Hill that is set to take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Crawford vs. Khan taking center stage to end the evening.
Crawford vs. Khan card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Terence Crawford (c) -1250
Amir Khan +600
WBO welterweight title
|Shakur Stevenson -1429
|Christopher Diaz +650
|Featherweight
Teofimo Lopez -5000
Edis Tatli +1200
Lightweight
Felix Verdejo -190
Bryan Vasquez +150
Lightweight
-
