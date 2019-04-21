Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard

In a division overflowing with talent, Terence Crawford may very well be the best welterweight in the world today.

The unbeaten WBO champion will also have a shot at cementing himself as possibly the best pound-for-pound boxer when he headlines Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday in a pay-per-view main event against British star Amir Khan.

Although Khan has lost his fair share of big fights, he's unbeaten at welterweight and just might enter with advantages over Crawford in size, speed and experience.

Crawford vs. Khan card, results

Terence Crawford (c) vs. Amir Khan, welterweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights
Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli, lightweights
Felix Verdejo def. Bryan Vasquez via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 98-92)

