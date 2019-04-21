Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard
Follow along as Crawford defends the WBO welterweight championship against Khan in New York City
In a division overflowing with talent, Terence Crawford may very well be the best welterweight in the world today.
The unbeaten WBO champion will also have a shot at cementing himself as possibly the best pound-for-pound boxer when he headlines Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday in a pay-per-view main event against British star Amir Khan.
Although Khan has lost his fair share of big fights, he's unbeaten at welterweight and just might enter with advantages over Crawford in size, speed and experience.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Crawford vs. Khan card, results
Terence Crawford (c) vs. Amir Khan, welterweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights
Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli, lightweights
Felix Verdejo def. Bryan Vasquez via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 98-92)
Crawford vs. Khan scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Crawford
Khan
Thanks for stopping by.
-
