Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard

In a division overflowing with talent, Terence Crawford may very well be the best welterweight in the world today.

The unbeaten WBO champion will also have a shot at cementing himself as possibly the best pound-for-pound boxer when he headlines Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday in a pay-per-view main event against British star Amir Khan.

Although Khan has lost his fair share of big fights, he's unbeaten at welterweight and just might enter with advantages over Crawford in size, speed and experience.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Crawford vs. Khan card, results

Terence Crawford (c) vs. Amir Khan, welterweight title

Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights

Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli, lightweights

Felix Verdejo def. Bryan Vasquez via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 98-92)

Crawford vs. Khan scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Crawford

Khan



Thanks for stopping by.