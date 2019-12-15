Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, card, highlights

NEW YORK -- Terence Crawford is back in action on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden looking to make a statement to the rest of the 147-pound division. The WBO welterweight champion has heard plenty of talk about the level of his opponents and the boxing politics keeping him from taking on the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao and more. But now, he gets the chance to showcase his skills in the main event of Top Rank on ESPN in the prime slot after the Heisman Trophy Award presentation against Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas.

Crawford has been on an absolute roll since moving up in weight and is coming off a dismantling of Amir Khan. Also on the card are two of Top Rank's brightest stars in Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Michael Conlan.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Crawford vs. Kavaliauskas card, results



Terence Crawford (c) vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas -- WBO welterweight title

Richard Commey (c) vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr. -- IBF lightweight title

Michael Conlan def. Vladimir Nikitin via unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 100-90)

