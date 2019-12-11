Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas fight: Storylines to watch on the card in New York

Top Rank is set to present its final marquee boxing card of the year on Saturday night, and there are some intriguing fights set to be highlighted during the event. Unfortunately, though, the least intriguing clash on the card features the man who may be the best boxer on the planet as we prepare to enter a new decade.

In the main event from Madison Square Garden in New York, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford faces off with challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas in what essentially amounts to a stay-busy fight for the champ. The undercard features Teofimo Lopez gunning for his first world championship against IBF lightweight titleholder Richard Commey as well as an Olympic grudge match carried over to the professional ranks when Michael Conlan clashes with Vladimir Nikitin in the featherweight division.

There are some prevalent stories hovering over each fight on this Top Rank fight card, so let's take a look at one question that may receive an answer in each bout set to take place on this weekend.

1. Is this "good enough" for Terence Crawford?: There is not much criticism fans and media can thrust at Crawford's skills inside the boxing ring. Crawford is undefeated as a professional, he's captured titles across multiple weight classes and has not struggled to build that resume and establish himself as arguably the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Still, promotional differences have left Crawford with a problem. The biggest possible fight for Crawford would be a showdown with Errol Spence Jr., a fighter who can lay claim to being the true top welterweight in the world following his win over Shawn Porter. Spence, though, has many other potential big fights including a potential rematch with Porter or showdowns with Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia. PBC has a deep roster of welterweights for Spence, and Crawford's Top Rank contract makes any of those fighters effectively "off limits" for him.

As his level of opposition has drifted to less elite names, Crawford's status has slipped. He needs the kind of career-defining clashes that just aren't available to him to capture a status in the public eye that matches his skills in the ring, no matter how much he claims otherwise. Kavaliauskas -- who sits as anywhere from a +700 to +1500 underdog -- may be undefeated, but he's not on Crawford's level, as was evidenced recently in a draw against Ray Robinson. Robinson is a capable, though not top-level, fighter, and if Kavaliauskas was troubled by Robinson's movement, it doesn't take an expert to know Crawford will be a nightmare for him. This fight does little for Crawford beyond put another win on his record, and that may be something we repeat for years as Crawford's prime slowly ticks away.

2. Is Teofimo Lopez ready for the jump?: Lopez is many of the things you want a young fighter to be. He's explosive, dynamic and entertaining. Lopez has busted out Fortnite dances after victories and shown flashes of style that bring to mind Roy Jones Jr. However, he looked very human in his most recent outing, an uninspired unanimous decision win over Masayoshi Nakatani in July. Nakatani is a decent fighter who brings troubling height to the table for opponents at 6-feet tall. That height did trouble Lopez, and Nakatani's success with his jab and the openings that came off the punch may have laid out a blueprint for how to defeat the 22-year-old.

Commey is a heavy hitter and can make Lopez pay if he gets into a rhythm. Commey is also gritty and the kind of man Lopez likely doesn't want to get cute against, lest he pay a heavy price. Lopez's father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., who also serves as his trainer, has added extra layers of complexity to his career by constantly talking about bigger things than what currently sits in front of him. This has led Top Rank to beg the younger Lopez to find a new man to train him as he moves up the ranks. Then there's Lopez's family drama with his parents taking issue with his wife, and you have the recipe for a young fighter facing too many distractions as he takes on the biggest test of his career. With Top Rank promoter Bob Arum stating a Lopez win will land him in the ring with unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in March or April 2020, it's important Lopez looks like the electrifying rising star he'd been before Nakatani slowed the hype train.

3. Can we move past Conlan vs. Nikitin?: There's little denying that Conlan was screwed over by the judges at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The Irishman seemed to have clearly earned a victory before Nikitin was ultimately announced as the winner. Conlan caused a stir with a pair of in-ring middle fingers and a profanity-laced post-fight interview where he quit amateur boxing and accused the judges of corruption.

Since the Olympics, there have been attempts to match the fighters up as professionals but injuries have intervened. Conlan is a decent prospect, but he needs to put the Nikitin chapter of his life behind him before he can fulfill whatever potential he has. A grudge match is not a bad thing in boxing, but one that dominates years of a fighter's career while the showdown fails to materialize can be troublesome.