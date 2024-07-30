Arguably boxing's top pound-for-pound fighter returns to the ring on Saturday when Terence "Bud" Crawford steps up in weight to take on WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov. The fight goes down at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and will air live on pay-per-view.

Crawford cemented his spot among the elite of the elite in July 2023 with a one-sided beating of Errol Spence to become undisputed welterweight champion. A rematch with Spence was expected to follow but never materialized, freeing Crawford up to pursue other opportunities, which starts Saturday with a move up in weight to pursue a new title for his trophy case.

Madrimov is a talented undefeated fighter who has parlayed his top-tier European amateur success into a 10-0-1 record and a world championship. A win for Madrimov would make him one of the most talked about fighters in the sport and also move him into consideration for huge fights down the road.

But there's more than just one fight on the card and the undercard features plenty of intriguing action and familiar names.

Let's take a look at the biggest storylines as Saturday's event -- and Crawford vs. Madrimov -- draws closer.

There's danger in this fight for Crawford

Crawford is a great fighter, arguably the best boxer on Earth. That is reflected in his being a -700 fight for his first fight at junior middleweight against a reigning champion. Don't get it twisted, though, there is plenty of danger in this fight for Crawford. "Bud" was big for welterweight and making the cut was only getting harder as he got older. It will likely be much more comfortable for Crawford to make 154 pounds. Crawford also isn't going to be a much smaller man in the fight with Madrimov, with the fighters being being roughly the same height but Crawford having the reach advantage.

Still, Madrimov is the younger man at 29 while Crawford will turn 37 in September. Also, Crawford is not a particularly active fighter. This will be Crawford's first fight in more than a year. The potential for age, ring rust and a new weight class could add up to being something of a tricky fight for Crawford, especially against a talented fighter like Madrimov, who has many of the same skills as Crawford, if not quite at Crawford's level.

Crawford should be expected to win but this is a risky fight. If Crawford has an off night or if age and ring rust catch up to him a bit, Madrimov is a talented enough fighter to take advantage.

Can a Crawford win land him the Canelo fight?

Canelo Alvarez has flip-flopped somewhat on whether he would be willing to take a superfight against Crawford. Initially, Alvarez was a firm "no" on the possibility of facing Crawford, citing criticism of him facing smaller men in the past as a primary reason for refusing. Alvarez's stance has softened somewhat since, suggesting that he would be willing "if the money is right."

Crawford wants the fight, and perhaps just as importantly, Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, wants the fight. Alalshikh has said he will make a big money offer to Alvarez, to be negotiated between the two with no middle men, for a Crawford fight in December or January. If there's anyone who can make the money "right" for Alvarez, it's Alalshikh and his seemingly endless deep pockets.

Crawford and Alvarez are in similar places in their careers, with the power and position in the sport to only take the fights they are interested in. For both men, those decisions are primarily financially motivated with legacy a secondary motivator. There's no bigger fight for Crawford and the only bigger fight for Alvarez might be a clash with David Benavidez, a fighter he's made it clear he's simply not willing to face.

As long as Crawford doesn't stumble on Saturday, the path could be clear for Crawford vs. Alvarez.

A pay-per-view with a compelling undercard

It's always nice when fans are given more than one interesting fight when they're asked to shell out $80 for a pay-per-view event. That is the case on Saturday, with a deep card featuring multiple intriguing fights.

Let's take a quick look at some of the most interesting fights on the undercard.