Terence Crawford will move up in weight yet again on Saturday night as he faces Israil Madrimov at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) has been the world champion in three different divisions, while Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KO) has been impressive in his 11 fights as a professional and is defending his WBA super-welterweight title. Crawford is the -750 favorite (risk $750 to win $100) in the latest Crawford vs. Madrimov odds, while Madrimov is a +550 underdog. The 12-round bout tops the stacked card, which also includes Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Venezuela for the WBA super-lightweight title.

The Madrimov vs. Crawford fight is expected to start at 11:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the under favored at -128. Before making any Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 55-13 on his last 64 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,300 to $100 bettors. His notable wins include telling SportsLine members to back underdog Ryan Garcia (+500) against previously unbeaten super lightweight champion Devin Haney (-700) in their blockbuster fight in April. What's more, he predicted a win for Oleksandr Usyk specifically by decision (+185) against Tyson Fury in their mega-fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in May. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Israil Madrimov vs. Terence Crawford on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released three confident picks for the fight. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov preview

Crawford has been the undisputed champion in two of the three divisions that has already conquered, including the welterweight division last year. He beat Errol Spence Jr. to become the undisputed champion in that class, but he has not fought since then. Crawford is considered one of the best fighters of his generation, and he is looking to add to his legacy on Saturday.

Madrimov is the WBA light middleweight champion who opened his career as an outstanding amateur, recording two wins over two-time Olympic gold medalist Arlen Lopez. He made his professional debut in 2018, picking up a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Vladimir Hernandez. Madrimov has gone on to win seven fights by knockout and three by decision, with his lone draw coming in 2022 against Michael Soro.

His most recent bout was a fifth-round TKO against Magomed Kurbanov in March, winning the vacant WBA super-welterweight title. The 29-year-old will make his first defense of that title in Los Angeles on Saturday night. See who to back here.

How to make Israil Madrimov vs. Terence Crawford picks

Kahn is betting that the fight will not go the distance for a -200 payout. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Crawford vs. Madrimov, and which method-of-victory prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of more than $4,300, and find out.