Undisputed welterweight champion Terence "Bud" Crawford will look to conquer a new weight class on Saturday when he steps up to take on WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov. Their 12-round battle tops the card (4:30 p.m. ET) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and the estimated start time for the main event is 11:30 p.m. ET. Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) is coming off a win over Errol Spence Jr. last July to unify the welterweight titles and he's widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter on earth. Meanwhile, Madrimov is 10-0-1 with seven knockouts in his career.

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov preview

Crawford currently tops the BWAA's pound-for-pound rankings and he's no worse than third on similar lists from TBRB, ESPN, The Ring and BoxRec. However, he's moving up another weight class to take on Madrimov with designs on becoming a four-weight world champion.

There have only been 23 fighters in men's boxing history to win recognized world championships in four different weight classes and it would certainly help Crawford cement his legacy. The 36-year-old is a perfect 40-0 with 31 knockouts in his career and he's had high-profile victories over stars like Amir Khan, Shawn Porter and Spence.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Madrimov turned professional in 2018 and won the WBA super-welterweight title in March when he TKO'd Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round. He's now 10-0-1 with seven career knockouts but this will be by far the toughest assignment of the Uzbek's career. See who to back here.

