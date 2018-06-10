Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn fight: Live results, scorecard, updates, highlights, ESPN card
Follow live Saturday night as a pair of top welterweights battle it out in Las Vegas
Former unified junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford will officially make the move to 147 pounds when he challenges WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs), who became the first fighter to hold all four recognized 140-pound titles simultaneously, enters as a heavy favorite against the former Australian school teacher who upset Manny Pacquiao last July. Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) will be looking for his second title defense after stopping Gary Corcoran last fall.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
CBS Sports will be with you live for every punch thrown from Las Vegas on Saturday night. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Crawford vs. Horn scorecard
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
Jeff Horn (c)
Terence Crawford
Crawford vs. Horn live updates
-
Santa Cruz vs. Mares II live updates
Follow live Saturday night as a pair of top featherweight clash in Los Angeles
-
How to watch Santa Cruz vs. Mares II
All the info you need to catch the much-anticipated rematch on Saturday
-
Crawford vs. Horn how to watch, stream
All the info you need to catch the Crawford vs. Horn title fight on Saturday
-
Crawford vs. Horn fight card, odds, more
All the information you need for the Crawford vs. Horn welterweight title fight
-
Crawford vs. Horn predictions, picks
A pair of top welterweights collide on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Santa Cruz vs. Mares predictions, picks
The pair of top featherweights will collide on Saturday night in Los Angeles