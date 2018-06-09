Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn fight start time, date, live stream, watch online, ESPN

Saturday night marks the return to the boxing ring for WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, and he aims to make another successful defense of the title he won from Manny Pacquiao. But he'll be squaring off against one of the more formidable opponents of his career in Terence Crawford.

Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) may have an unblemished record, but so does his opponent on Saturday night in Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs). Many still believe that Horn's victory over Pacquiao to capture the title in Australia in July 2017 was a case of inaccurate scorecards. And while Horn has made one defense of the championship since then, many believe that Crawford, who is moving up for this opportunity from the junior welterweight division, is the man destined to put a screeching halt to the champ's run that some believe he doesn't deserve.

More for Crawford vs. Horn: Full fight card, odds

Also featured on the main card portion of the broadcast on Saturday will be a 10-round lightweight matchup with Jose Pedraza taking on Antonio Moran.

Below is all the information you need to catch all the action of Crawford vs. Horn for the welterweight championship live on Saturday night.

Crawford vs. Horn viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+