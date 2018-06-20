The first trailer for 'Creed II' starring Michael B. Jordan is out and there's a Drago sneak peek

Wrap those hands, step into some boxing trunks and put in a mouthguard, because the first official trailer for "Creed II" is here.

Michael B. Jordan gets back in the ring as Adonis Creed -- son of Rocky Balboa challenger Apollo Creed -- in the sequel, which will hit theaters in November. The movie reunites Jordan with Sylvester Stallone, who wrote the script, and Ryan Coogler, who has worked with the actor in all of his feature films, including "Creed", "Fruitvale Station" and "Black Panther". Coogler is the producer for "Creed II" with Steven Caple Jr., who broke out at Sundance with his film "The Land", in the director's chair.

Have a look at the trailer:

This Fall, there’s more to lose than a title. Watch the new #CreedII trailer now. In theaters November 21. pic.twitter.com/MjMAK66mcH — #CREED (@creedmovie) June 20, 2018

"Creed II" seems to focus on challenges in the young Creed's personal and professional life. The trailer gives a sneak peek at his struggles inside and outside of the ring, including living in the shadow of his father's legacy.

Here's the official synopsis:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.

If you couldn't decipher from the trailer, the "opponent with ties to his family's past" is Viktor Drago, son of Russian brawler Ivan Drago -- one of the most famous foes from the "Rocky" franchise. Dolph Lundgren will reportedly return to reprise his role as Ivan in the film.

Viktor Drago will be played by Romanian boxer and actor Florian Munteanu, who will be appearing in his first major film. What he lacks in acting experience he makes up for in pure, intimidating muscle.

Ready 💯💪 A post shared by Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu (@bignasty) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Then again, Michael B. Jordan isn't exactly looking small himself these days.

We'll have to wait until the fall to find out which of these two specimens comes out on top in the ring. "Creed II" hits theaters on November 21, 2018.