The Killers give Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight its own theme song

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: It gets grander. Although the sheer insanity surrounding the fight has tempered ever so slightly since their four-city press tour to promote the fight, it has never truly ceased. Now, they have a theme song to elevate the grandeur of the fight, courtesy of "Mr. Brightside" singers The Killers.

The song is called "The Man," and it makes sense that The Killers would want to get in on this fight. Lead singer Brandon Flowers is a huge boxing fan, and as Mayweather vs. McGregor is arguably the biggest fight of the decade, penning a song promoting it would presumably be a dream come true for him.

"I think there's a symbiotic relationship between using a song like ours and Las Vegas and a boxing arena," Flowers said. "Business of boxing. It seemed to make sense. 'Oh, you want to use our song?' We want to be in a ring too. You know what I mean."

The song was released with a video that features cuts of McGregor and Mayweather, along with some of the promotion surrounding the fight.

Ways to watch Mayweather-McGregor

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app