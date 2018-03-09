The Real Deal Boxing Showcase Series II: Fight card, start time, live stream online

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and his Real Deal Sports & Entertainment group aim to give up-and-coming boxers some much needed publicity as the sport continues to grow in the mainstream once again. Saturday night, more talented fighters will get a chance to showcase their skills with the presentation of The Real Deal Showcase Series II live in Brooklyn, New York.

Part of the focus of these fight cards is to give these young boxers a chance to show off their skills in front of a hometown crowd, and Saturday's card will do just that. One of the featured fighters on the card is Edgar "The Chosen One" Berlanga. A rising middleweight contender, Berlanga is undefeated in his professional career thus far, carrying a 7-0 record with every one of those wins coming by way of knockout. The Brooklyn native will look to keep that hot streak alive as he faces off with Elie Augustama of Haiti in a scheduled six-round bout.

Here's all the information you need to watch The Real Deal Showcase Series II in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Real Deal Showcase Series II viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kings Theatre -- Brooklyn, New York

Stream: College Sports Live

And here is a look at the scheduled fight card set to go down at Kings Theatre.

The Real Deal Showcase Series II fight card