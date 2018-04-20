The Real Deal Boxing Showcase Series III: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online

Check out all the info you need for the card Evander Holyfield is putting out on Saturday night

Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday will once again serve as the setting for former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield to showcase some of the best up-and-coming boxers in the sport. The Real Deal Boxing Showcase Series III card is set to go down, with a familiar name at the forefront. 

In the main event of the evening, Josue "The Prodigy" Vargas will take on Victor Vazquez in a scheduled eight-round bout. Vargas was a highlight of The Real Deal Boxing Showcase Series III that took place last month in Brooklyn, earning a fifth-round stoppage win over Zach Ramsey. Vargas is now returning to Kings Theatre to see if he can extend his four-fight winning streak and get his name out there even more. 

The co-main event on Saturday sees undefeated welterweight Peter Dobson looking to earn professional win No. 10 of his career as he takes on Martin Wright of Brooklyn. 

Here's all the information you need to watch The Real Deal Showcase Series II in Brooklyn on Saturday night.  

The Real Deal Showcase Series III viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 21
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Kings Theatre -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: SportsLive

And here is a look at the scheduled fight card set to go down at Kings Theatre. 

The Real Deal Showcase Series III fight card

  • Josue Vargas (10-1-0) vs. Victor Vazquez (10-3-0)  -- 8 rounds
  • Peter Dobson (9-0-0) vs. Martin Wright (11-2-2) -- 8 rounds
  • Duke Micah (21-0-0) vs. Yoan Boyeaux (41-5-0) -- 8 rounds
  • Baturkhan Ahmedov (3-0-0) vs. Prince Lee Isadore (16-3-1) -- 8 rounds
  • Sergey Kuzmin (11-0-0) vs. Jeremiah Karpency (15-1-1) -- 10 rounds
  • Shakhram Giyasov (1-0-0) vs. Gabor Gorbics (24-10-0) -- 6 rounds 
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev (1-0-0) vs. Carlos Gaston Suarez (7-4-3) -- 6 rounds
  • Justin Biggs (3-0-0) vs. Dominik Csaba Karoly (2-0-0) -- 4 rounds
  • Matthew Gonzalez (4-0-0) vs. Demetrius Wilson (2-6-0) -- 4 rounds
  • Oscar Moreno (5-0-0) vs. Rafael Castillo (1-1-0) -- 4 rounds
  • Joe Jones (9-0-0) vs. Hamid Abdul-Mateen (3-5-2) -- 6 rounds
  • Kennedy Katende  (3-0-0) vs. TBD -- 6 rounds 

