The rise of Terence Crawford, and why a fight against Errol Spence must happen
Plenty happened in the boxing world over the weekend, and we're here to break it all down
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap a busy weekend of fights including victories from Terence Crawford, Leo Santa Cruz, Jermell Charlo and a returning Tyson Fury. The guys also preview Saturday's Errol Spence Jr.'s return on Showtime and debate whether a future Crawford-Spence fight is the best that can be made in the sport.
Mike Tyson tosses water on Don King
Tyson is obviously still not fond of his former promoter
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2018
Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world
Mikey Garcia set for unification fight
Garcia will aim to add the IBF lightweight title to his collection
Santa Cruz beats Mares again to retain
Santa Cruz retained his title and picked up his second victory over Mares in another barn-burning...
Crawford cleans Horn's clock, wins title
Crawford remains undefeated after beating Horn via TKO in Round 9
How to watch Santa Cruz vs. Mares II
All the info you need to catch the much-anticipated rematch on Saturday