The rise of Terence Crawford, and why a fight against Errol Spence must happen

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap a busy weekend of fights including victories from Terence Crawford, Leo Santa Cruz, Jermell Charlo and a returning Tyson Fury. The guys also preview Saturday's Errol Spence Jr.'s return on Showtime and debate whether a future Crawford-Spence fight is the best that can be made in the sport.

