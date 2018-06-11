The rise of Terence Crawford, and why a fight against Errol Spence must happen

Plenty happened in the boxing world over the weekend, and we're here to break it all down

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap a busy weekend of fights including victories from Terence Crawford, Leo Santa Cruz, Jermell Charlo and a returning Tyson Fury. The guys also preview Saturday's Errol Spence Jr.'s return on Showtime and debate whether a future Crawford-Spence fight is the best that can be made in the sport. 

