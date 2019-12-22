Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights
Follow along as the two junior welterweights settle the score in California on Saturday night
Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison will run it back tonight at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Both men enter the rematch with much to prove. For Charlo, the fight represents a chance to avenge what many felt was a robbery on the scorecards in their first meeting. For Harrison, it's a chance to prove he truly deserves the WBC super welterweight championship he won from Charlo on Dec. 20, 2018.
One way or another, things will be settled when the men step into the ring a second time and CBS Sports will be with you for every punch with our live scorecard and updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Harrison vs. Charlo 2 scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Harrison (c)
Charlo
Harrison vs. Charlo 2 card, results
Tony Harrison (c) vs. Jermell Charlo -- WBC junior welterweight title
Efe Ajagba vs. Iago Kiladze -- Heavyweights
Rene Tellez Giron def. Karlos Balderas via sixth-round TKO
-
