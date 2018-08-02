Top Rank Boxing set for added exposure under new seven-year ESPN agreement

Get used to more Top Rank Boxing events on ESPN. The two sides have come to an agreement on a comprehensive new seven-year deal that will run through 2025, Included in the deal will be 54 live events per year on ESPN's platforms, with cards on ESPN and the network's new streaming service, ESPN+. Additionally, there will be studio shows and content using Top Rank's library of past fights. Via ESPN:

On Thursday, the promotional company and network announced a new seven-year contract they called "the most comprehensive, exclusive rights agreement in the history of boxing." Under the new deal, the 54 live events per year will include 18 cards that will air on ESPN, 12 more prime-time cards that will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and 24 "premium international events" on ESPN+. There will also be undercard coverage of all 54 events on ESPN+. ESPN+ will also continue to provide coverage of weigh-ins and news conferences, and make past fights available on demand.

This deal figures to be good news for fight fans. Not only does this greatly increase the number of live events that people will be able to watch, but Top Rank currently boasts two of the top fighters in the world in Vasiliy Lomachenko and Terrence Crawford. In fact, at the time of this writing, CBS Sports' pound-for-pound list ranks Lomachenko No. 1 in the world and Crawford right behind at No. 2.

Additionally, along with the aging Manny Pacquiao, Top Rank has some exciting young prospects including Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez and Michael Conlan.

Having relatively easy access to upcoming bouts for all of these fighters over the next few years is not only exciting for fans, but should help increase the profile the sport.