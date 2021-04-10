Heavyweight boxer Jeremiah Milton had quite a dream performance, scoring a first round knockout against his opponent, Jayvone Dafney, while competing in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla. But he somehow exceeded the impressive nature of his performance with the way that his victory was achieved.

After landing a huge right hand on Dafney, Milton was about to go for a follow-up combo until he noticed that his opponent was completely out of it despite the fact that he was still standing on his feet, and leaning against the ropes. His hesitation allowed for the referee to get in between the two boxers and call the fight in Milton's favor.

The way that the knockout happened also underlined the difference between the two skillsets that were in the ring on Saturday. Yes, both fighters had collected all of their professional wins via knockout, but it was clear from pretty much the sound of the first bell that Milton was going to walk away from the ring as the victor. It was only a matter of "when," rather than "if," it was going to happen.

The fight was part of the undercard for a light heavyweight bout that would fill a vacant WBO title between Joe Smith Jr. and Waldo Cortes.