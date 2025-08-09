Japanese boxers Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa have died following injuries sustained on the same card, though in different fights, on Aug. 2.

Kotari, 28, battled to a draw against a solid opponent in the form of Yamato Hata, but lost consciousness after the bout and underwent brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, according to a statement from the World Boxing Council. Kotari had earned a shot at Hata's Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight title and the opportunity to become a fighter on the fringes of a top 15 ranking. His death was announced on Friday.

The sad news of Kotari's passing was added to the following day, with word of Urakawa's death.

Urakawa was stopped in Round 8 of his fight with Yoji Saito. The loss was Urakawa's third in his last four fights and his first career defeat by stoppage. Urakawa underwent a craniotomy after the fight and the World Boxing Organization announced his death on Saturday.

"The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo," a WBO post on X read. "This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card.



"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time."