Tyson Furry calls out Anthony Joshua after being cleared to return to boxing

With a big hurdle removed on Tuesday clearing the way for his in-ring return in 2018, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to social media to announce his comeback. Fury, 29, who hasn't fought since upsetting Wladimir Klitschko to capture a trio of heavyweight titles in 2015, accepted a backdated two-year doping ban from United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The deal with UKAD, which was agreed upon by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), was in reference to a failed drug test, along with cousin and fellow heavyweight Hughie Fury, for elevated levels of nandrolone in 2015. Both had previously blamed the result on eating uncastrated wild boar. UKAD released a lengthy statement on Tuesday, which Tyson Fury tweeted out, concluding that the suspension of both fighters would expire at midnight on Dec. 12, 2017. Fury wasn't originally made aware of the failed test until June 2016 when UKAD's investigation began.

Have a look for your self official documents. pic.twitter.com/q7M0ujZtlY — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 12, 2017

"I'm a fighting man through and through and I've never backed down from anyone in my life and I was certainly not going to back down from fighting this dispute," Fury said in a statement released by his management company, Hennessy Sports. "Hughie and I have maintained our innocence from day one and we're now happy that it has finally been settled with UKAD and that we can move forward knowing that we'll not be labelled drug cheats."

Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) relinquished his world titles in 2016 in order to focus on mental health and substance abuse issues. He has ballooned considerably in weight since his last fight and has posted a series of videos on social media in recent weeks documenting his work in the gym.

The 6-foot-9 native of England hopes to fight three times in 2018, and after announcing his return on Twitter, Fury set his focus on current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

@anthonyfjoshua where you at boy? I'm coming for you punk ent no1 blocking my path now!👊🏻 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 12, 2017

After knocking out Klitschko in April's fight-of-the-year candidate, Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) has arguably become the biggest star in the sport. Although he appears headed toward a spring unification fight with unbeaten Joseph Parker, the promoter of Joshua, Eddie Hearn, has openly coveted a Fury fight in 2018.