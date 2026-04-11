Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring on Saturday after a long layoff to take on Arslanbek Makhmudov in a 12-round boxing main event. Fury is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. Makhmudov, meanwhile, defeated David Allen by unanimous decision this past October. The main event is set for a 5 p.m. ET start from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will be streamed on Netflix.

Fury is a -600 favorite ($600 to win $100), while Makhmudov is priced at +400 (risk $100 to win $400), and the over/under for total rounds completed is 8.5, with the Over favored at -130. Before locking in any Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov picks, make sure you see the Fury vs. Makhmudov predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst with decades of experience. He is coming off a massively profitable 2025 campaign. One of his biggest winners was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220).

His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155) while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also correctly predicted Jake Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July. Anyone who has followed Nagel's boxing picks could hace seen huge returns.

Now, with the Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov fight card approaching, Nagel has studied the matchup from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Fury vs. Makhmudov preview

Fury, 37, has lost his last two fights, both to Usyk, in back-to-back heavyweight title fights. Fury is 34-2-1 in his career, earning 24 wins by knockout. He has won several major world titles in his career, including the WBO heavyweight championship, the IBF heavyweight title, WBC heavyweight crown and WBA (Super) heavyweight championship. He also won one The Ring heavyweight title, as well as the IBO heavyweight championship.

As an amateur, representing England, he won the gold medal in super-heavyweight at the English National Championships in London in 2008. Representing Ireland in 2007, he won gold at the EU Junior Championships at super-heavyweight in Warsaw. He also won bronze at the 2006 World Junior Championships for England in super-heavyweight at Agadir. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Makhmudov, 36, has won each of his last two fights, including the win over Allen for the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title. In 23 career fights, Makhmudov is 21-2, with 19 wins by knockout. He is 3-2 after starting his career 18-0. He suffered his first loss on Dec. 23, 2023, to Agit Kabayel by TKO. He began his career in December 2017, with a first-round knockout win over Jaime Barajas.

He has held several regional and minor titles. He won the WBC Continental Americas title in 2019. He also won the WBC-NABF championship between 2019 and 2023, the WBA-NABA title from 2021 to 2022, the WBC Silver title in 2022 and the WBA Inter-Continental title twice in 2023 and 2025. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prop bets

One of of Nagel's picks: He likes the fight to go Over the total number of rounds. Both fighters are hanging on to their boxing careers. For Fury, he is looking to get back on track and has gone over eight rounds in five of his last six fights. Makhmudov has gone over eight rounds in two of his last three fights. The only one he didn't, he won in a first-round TKO.

"As such, it will shock no one if Fury 34-2-1 (24 KOs) appears out of shape and possibly dismissive of his opponent, but Makhmudov 21-2 (19 KOs) is such a tailor-made foe, for what is essentially a glorified public appearance for Fury before his adoring hometown fans, that none of this should matter," Nagel said. See Nagel's other picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov picks

Nagel has locked in two other best bets, including a strong money-line play, and a method of victory bet. He's sharing them only at SportsLine.

Who wins Fury vs. Makhmudov, and which method of victory prop presents massive value? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's best bets for the Saturday, April 11, heavyweight bout, all from the combat sports specialist who has covered the sport for more than 20 years, and find out.