Tyson Fury claims he stopped a stranger who showed up at his house from committing suicide

Tyson Fury has spoken openly about his mental-health struggles for years, once detailing the story of how he drove his Ferrari at 190 MPH with the intention of crashing into a bridge. Now, the lineal heavyweight champion says he recently stopped a stranger from committing suicide.

"I had a strange experience -- very strange. I'm very humbled in one way and freaked out in another," Fury said in an Instagram Live video last week. "A random stranger came to my house and told me he was just about to commit suicide but wanted to talk to me before he did it. Me being me, I talked him out of it and took him on a three-mile run. He's left as happy as Larry and it seems to have worked."

Fury dealt with substance-abuse issues and suicidal thoughts following his win over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He was suspended from boxing ahead of the rematch for failed drug tests and did not return to the ring until June 2018 after ballooning to nearly 400 pounds.

Since his return, Fury has advocated for mental-health awareness while again battling his way near the peak of the heavyweight mountain, fighting Deontay Wilder to a controversial draw many felt he'd won in December 2018 and winning two fights since to set up a planned February rematch.

He also recently boosted his public image with a brief WWE stint, culminating in a match with Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.