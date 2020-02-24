Tyson Fury credits Deontay Wilder with giving him the motivation to start comeback in 2017 video
Fury dealt with several personal issues during his life, including depression and excessive weight gain
Tyson Fury had a very difficult road to get back to the pinnacle of his career on Saturday when he defeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO of their heavyweight title fight. In a video that Fury posted back in 2017, the English boxer credits Wilder with giving him the motivation to attempt a comeback while jogging and listening to Eminem's "Without Me".
"Shoutout going out to the 'Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder," Fury said in the video. "Big respect for giving me the motivation, telling me I can't do it and that I'm finished. I'm coming back for you baby, coming back for you."
In 2015, Fury scored an unanimous decision over Wladimir Klitschko and captured WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world title belts to end Klitschko's near decade reign as unified champ.
In October 2016, Fury had to give up the WBA, WBO, and IBO when he had to back out of a scheduled rematch with Klitschko due to extreme weight gain, a charge from the United Kingdom Anti-Doping agency and injury.
Fury ballooned up to 378 pounds as he prepared for the fight with Klitschko.
The United Kingdom Anti-Doping agency revealed that Fury took the banned substance nandrolone. Fury denied that he took the drug.
Fury also declared himself "medically unfit" to fight in the second scheduling of the rematch with Klitschko. Fury also failed a drug test for cocaine and even admitted to using the drug in his life in an interview with Rolling Stone.
Fury also dealt with depression after he was forced to surrender his title belts. He was dealing with "personal demons," and even had suicidal thoughts.
In December 2017, Fury had his boxing license restored and began on the comeback trail. The heavyweight champion had a pair of tuneup fights against Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta before facing Wilder for the first time in December 2018.
Fury certainly has dealt with several personal issues on his road back to the spotlight. The fights fought to a draw the first time around, but Fury finally got his moment in the sun with his victory on Saturday.
-
Wilder still controls Fury's future
A rematch clause stands in the way of the fight everyone wants to see and all other options...
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2020
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
-
Fury sings 'American Pie' post-Wilder KO
Fury is no stranger to karaoke, but this epic performance came after one of the biggest moments...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2: Everything you need
Relive everything that happened in Las Vegas this week with our complete guide below
-
Takeaways from Fury vs. Wilder 2
Fury boxed, drank blood and sang karaoke with thousands of fans in a now-iconic performance
-
Fury, Wilder make epic ring entrances
Fury and Wilder definitely got the pre-fight hype going with their ring entrances on Saturday...
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title
-
Paul dismantles Gib for easy victory
Paul 'avenged' his brother, Logan, in beating the man from England