Tyson Fury credits Deontay Wilder with giving him the motivation to start comeback in 2017 video

Tyson Fury had a very difficult road to get back to the pinnacle of his career on Saturday when he defeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO of their heavyweight title fight. In a video that Fury posted back in 2017, the English boxer credits Wilder with giving him the motivation to attempt a comeback while jogging and listening to Eminem's "Without Me".

"Shoutout going out to the 'Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder," Fury said in the video. "Big respect for giving me the motivation, telling me I can't do it and that I'm finished. I'm coming back for you baby, coming back for you."

⏰ Tyson Fury sent Deontay Wilder this message as he started on the comeback trail in 2017. Tonight they rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world…



[🎥 @Tyson_Fury]pic.twitter.com/v1vML1WdvG — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 22, 2020

In 2015, Fury scored an unanimous decision over Wladimir Klitschko and captured WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world title belts to end Klitschko's near decade reign as unified champ.

In October 2016, Fury had to give up the WBA, WBO, and IBO when he had to back out of a scheduled rematch with Klitschko due to extreme weight gain, a charge from the United Kingdom Anti-Doping agency and injury.

Fury ballooned up to 378 pounds as he prepared for the fight with Klitschko.

The United Kingdom Anti-Doping agency revealed that Fury took the banned substance nandrolone. Fury denied that he took the drug.

Fury also declared himself "medically unfit" to fight in the second scheduling of the rematch with Klitschko. Fury also failed a drug test for cocaine and even admitted to using the drug in his life in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Fury also dealt with depression after he was forced to surrender his title belts. He was dealing with "personal demons," and even had suicidal thoughts.

In December 2017, Fury had his boxing license restored and began on the comeback trail. The heavyweight champion had a pair of tuneup fights against Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta before facing Wilder for the first time in December 2018.

Fury certainly has dealt with several personal issues on his road back to the spotlight. The fights fought to a draw the first time around, but Fury finally got his moment in the sun with his victory on Saturday.