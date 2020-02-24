Tyson Fury fight odds: 'Gypsy King' favored in potential Deontay Wilder trilogy, Anthony Joshua showdown

With his seventh-round knockout of rival Deontay Wilder this past Saturday, Tyson Fury cemented his place as "the man" in boxing's heavyweight division, even if he only holds one of the four belts universally recognized as world championships. While there are many possibilities for what comes next for the new WBC champion, the most intriguing would be a unification bout with the holder of the WBA, WBO and IBF championships, Anthony Joshua.

A fight with Joshua coming next for Fury may be unlikely for a number of reasons, but odds are officially in place in Las Vegas should the battle to crown an undisputed champion come to fruition. Lines set by Superbook USA, which serves the oddsmaker for Westgate in Vegas, have Fury as a clear -300 favorite to take out the Brit with Joshua as a +240 underdog. Joshua's big stumble last year in a knockout loss to Andy Ruiz -- which he avenged in their December rematch -- combined with Fury's knockout of Wilder have contributed to the WBC and lineal champ's placement in the odds.

The more likely next fight for Fury is a third fight with Wilder. After the two battled to a controversial split draw in December 2018, Fury handled business in the rematch, but Wilder has a rematch clause which can be exercised to immediately establish himself as Fury's first title challenger. Despite being battered in a one-sided fight, Wilder sits with better odds to beat Fury than Joshua. Wilder is listed as a +200 underdog in the potential trilogy fight. Fury is a -250 favorite to retain his title.

Wilder is always a threat against any opponent with his raw punching power. Even as he was thrashed by Fury ahead of his corner throwing in the towel, there was a tension to the fight that, Wilder could lash out with his right hand and end Fury's night at any moment. That kind of finishing ability will keep anyone close in odds at the betting window.