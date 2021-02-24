WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants to face Anthony Joshua in a bout to unify every recognized heavyweight world title, and he wants it in 2021. Whether the bout happens or not, however, Fury said he will step into the boxing ring twice during the year as he looks to increase his activity.

Fury is coming off a knockout victory over Dontay Wilder in their February 2020 rematch. There was a guaranteed rematch clause built in for the fight and Wilder initiated the clause, but when the trilogy fight didn't come together quickly enough, Fury moved on to targeting the unification fight with Joshua. The situation, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, has kept Fury out of the ring for more than a year, something the champion expressed issues with in an interview with ESPN.

Even with the time out of the ring and with complications delaying the bout with Joshua from being made official, Fury is holding out hope to have a summer clash for all the belts.

"They've had a full year to try and make this fight happen," Fury said. "Since the last Wilder fight, even before the Wilder fight, they were talking about a fight potentially between me and Joshua. They've had a full year to make something happen, and it hasn't happened as of yet. It is what it is. We're no further forward today than we were a year ago. The way [COVID-19] is at the moment, I don't think [negotiations] got much to do with the fighters. It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself."

Joshua rebounded from a stunning June 2019 upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. by dominating Ruiz in their December 2019 rematch, regaining the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles. He fought once in 2020, easily handling Kubrat Pulev before scoring a knockout in the ninth round of their December bout.

Whether the two sides are able to make the fight with Joshua happen or not, Fury wants to end his inactivity and step into the ring multiple times in 2021, with a late spring or early summer date before one more fight to close the year.

"If that fight doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later," Fury said. "But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on ESPN. I don't care who it is. If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May, and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."