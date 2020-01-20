Tyson Fury planning to retire after fights with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is notorious for his wildly swinging thoughts and plans. Ask him the same question days apart and you're likely to get wildly different answers. And, at least for now, Fury says he's got a three-step plan for his future that begins with facing Deontay Wilder next month and ends in his retirement.

Wilder and Fury meet on Feb. 22 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand. The fight is a rematch of their controversial December 2018 draw and has a built-in clause that allows the loser to initiate a trilogy fight. He isn't sure about having that trilogy bout just yet but laid out his expected next three opponents.

"I expect Wilder next, [Anthony] Joshua, then Dillian Whyte," Fury said in an interview with IFL TV. "Then I'm out."

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Surviving upwards of 24 rounds with Wilder, one of the heaviest hitters in boxing history, is not an easy task. But, for many, Fury did deserve the decision in their first meeting despite a brutal late knockdown.

Should Fury leave the Wilder fight as WBC heavyweight champion, he is targeting IBF, WBA, WBO champ Anthony Joshua in what would be one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing history and a true unification of all recognized heavyweight championships. Joshua regained his belts by topping Andy Ruiz Jr. in a rematch after suffering a shocking knockout earlier in 2019.

And that would leave Whyte, the 31-year-old Brit whose lone career loss came to Joshua in 2015. Whyte has held various interim and secondary titles within the WBC but has yet to catch a crack at the world title.

"He deserves a shot," Fury said. "He's a high-ranked contender who ain't had a shot at a world title. It seems to me everybody else has but him. So when I beat Wilder I'll give him a shot, he can be a defense for sure. One of my last three. Joshua and Whyte. Done."

Having expressed interest in fighting in the UFC and having toyed with the world of WWE and pro wrestling, Fury could potentially follow through on this retirement plan and explore new sports or entertainment options.