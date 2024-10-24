Paris Fury, the wife of former unified heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, suffered a miscarriage the night before his undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in May, Tyson revealed.

Tyson and Paris were pregnant with their eighth child before the Usyk fight. Paris did not travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the fight due to health complications. Fury opened up about the couple's loss at a press conference on Wednesday to promote Usyk vs. Fury 2 on Dec. 21.

"She lost [the baby] on the Friday of the fight, which was pretty shit," Tyson said. "I am not ­making excuses but she was six months pregnant. It's not like a small miscarriage at the beginning. You have to physically give birth to a dead child, on your own, while your husband is in a foreign country.

"I could not be there for her, in that moment, and that is tough for me. I have been with the woman for longer than I wasn't with her, so it is hard that I couldn't be there with her."

Giving birth is common when dealing with a fetal loss or stillbirth after 20 weeks of pregnancy, generally through doctor-induced labor or natural childbirth.

Tyson, who fought Usyk to a split decision loss in May, was concerned after his wife informed him she could not travel.

"When she said she couldn't come over, I knew there was a problem," Tyson said. "She usually comes out on fight week but she had high blood pressure and couldn't come. I asked her what was up and to tell me but she wouldn't. So I knew.

"I knew. I knew there was a problem. I said to my brother: 'She's lost that baby.' She never told me she had lost the baby, but I knew. When I got back I got the inevitable confirmation that it was gone but she kept it to herself."

Tyson was noncommittal about having more children, acknowledging the toll fetal loss takes on a mother.

"We have had miscarriages before and, it happens," Tyson said. "Will we have any more kids? I don't know if she's back to normal from that. It takes a lot of getting over. But no more of this morbid stuff now because I'll break down in tears."