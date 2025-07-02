Tyson Fury isn't eager to return to boxing unless he can right a perceived wrong. Fury, who insisted he was staying retired as recently as May, claims an Oleksandr Usyk trilogy could change his mind, but only under set circumstances.

Fury and Usyk fought twice last year. Usyk defeated Fury via decision twice, including once to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. Though Usyk won the second fight more decisively -- winning a unanimous decision compared to a split decision in the first fight -- Fury is steadfast that the Saudi Arabian judges robbed him.

"If I was going to come back, I would come back for Usyk, but I want a fair result in England," Fury told Sky Sports. "That would be the fight I want next.

"I don't want any favors, I want a fair fight and a fair result, which I know I didn't get. I thought I won that second fight by five rounds. I watched it literally 250 times and each way, I never see there's a way he won. But, they can do what they want."

Boxing fans have lost count of how many times Fury, 36, has retired before inevitably returning. Though Fury claims Usyk is the only fighter who can bring him back, many believe a long-awaited fight with Anthony Joshua could also spur him. Promoter Eddie Hearn is among the believers, proposing a two-fight series between Fury and Joshua to cap Joshua's career.