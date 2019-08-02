Tyson Fury set to face Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin this September in Las Vegas, reports say
Fury will get one more tune-up bout before likely rematching Deontay Wilder next year
Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will be returning to the ring sooner rather than later. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world will square off with Sweden's Otto Wallin on ESPN+ next month. Keith Idec of Boxingscene.com confirmed the report of the terms being agreed upon while also noting the heavyweight fight will take place on Sept. 14 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Fury ((28-0-1, 20 KOs) will be making his second appearance under the Top Rank banner since signing with legendary promoter Bob Arum back in February. The 30-year-old debuted for Top Rank this past June, making an emphatic statement on the heels of his controversial draw with WBC champion Deontay Wilder last December by earning a technical knockout victory over German heavyweight Tom Schwarz in Vegas.
Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs, 1 NC) is undefeated in his professional career, but this fight with Fury will serve as a massive step up in competition for the southpaw hailing from Sundsvall, Sweden. The no contest on the record of the 28-year-old was recorded in his last outing this past April in Atlantic City when he accidentally butted heads with opponent Nick Kisner, causing the physician to bring a stop to the fight in the first round.
The bout against Wallin should prove to serve as the final tune-up for Fury as he's expected to challenge Wilder for the WBC title in an early 2020 rematch. Of course, that is contingent upon Wilder emerging with the title from his next fight, which is slated to be a rematch with Luis Ortiz on a date still to be determined later this year.
