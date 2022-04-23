Tyson Fury may have just competed in his last professional boxing match. Fury outclassed Dillian Whyte for five full rounds before putting away the challenger in what may have marked the final reign of "The Gypsy King" with a sixth-round TKO.

Fury teased that he would retire after Saturday's fight while many critics brushed if off as typical antics. The all-time great revealed that he had planned to retire after competing in his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, but was compelled to close out the show in front of his fellow Englishmen at Wembley Stadium.

"You know, I promised my lovely wife that after the Wilder 3 fight, that would be it and I meant it," Fury said in the post-fight interview. "But I got offered to fight at Wembley at home and I believed I deserved and owed it [to the fans]. Now it's all done. I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it. This might be the final curtain of the Gypsy King."

If Fury indeed calls it a career, he will retire with an undefeated record of 32-0-1. The reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion avenged the only mutation on his otherwise perfect record, a split draw vs. Deontay Wilder, by winning their two subsequent matches. Considered by many as the best active heavyweight boxer, Fury famously defeated Wladimir Klitschko before taking a two-and-a-half-year-long hiatus from the sport. He captured The Ring, WBC, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titles over the course of his 14 years as a pro boxer.

While the shadow of boxing retirement looms large over Fury, "The Gypsy King" appears to have further plans in the world of combat sports. Fury invited UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring and the two discussed a planned hybrid rules fight between the two. Terms discussed included competing with MMA gloves inside of a ring.

"We're going to find out who is the baddest motherf---er on the planet," Ngannou said.

"This is going to be a very special fight like never before seen in the history of our sport. We're not talking [about] two light guys, 140 pounds," Fury said. "It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens."