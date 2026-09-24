The wait for one of the most anticipated fights in modern boxing history appears to finally be over. Former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will step into the ring on Dec. 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The fight will stream on Netflix.

The fight has been a decade in the making, with the pair of elite heavyweights long calling for what would be the biggest fight in British boxing history. The initial discussions for the bout saw locations such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in London as potential targets before attention shifted to Madison Square Garden in New York. It appears now that things are finally settled on Wales, part of the United Kingdom.

Fury was calling for the fight with Joshua since prior to his return from a doping ban resulting from a 2015 test sample. While his 2017 callout led nowhere, as did nearly a decade of insults and callouts from both men, both Fury and Joshua continued to build on their world championship accomplishments to create storied legacies that have cemented both as future first-ballot Hall of Fame inductees.

Fury had two runs as a world champion and has only suffered two defeats in his professional career, both coming in 2024 at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua's own second run as world heavyweight champion also ended when he lost back-to-back fights with Usyk. Joshua also has lost to Daniel Dubois and Andy Ruiz Jr. in his career.

Both Fury and Joshua have seen their best days come and go, but the fight is still massive and will draw plenty of attention around the globe.