Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight results: 'The Gypsy King' rolls to decision, calls out Anthony Joshua

Despite 16 months out of the ring, Tyson Fury made a successful return from the fifth retirement of his professional career on Saturday in London, taking a clear decision win over Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury was the more dynamic, complete fighter from the opening bell, which was no surprise. Makhmudov tried to walk forward and throw bombs at Fury, but his lack of technique and any set-up for those big punches allowed Fury to use his footwork, movement and speed to dominate the action.

After 12 rounds, the official scorecards read 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109.

Makhmudov was never in danger of being finished, as he had been by Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello previously, but Fury said that he wanted 12 rounds of good work as he shook off any rust after the layoff that followed the back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight championship superfights.

"You know, 16 months out is not a short time," Fury said after the fight. "I got back to my slipping and sliding. I got a sharp 12 rounds in there. ... I got a good, valuable 12 rounds in there."

With Fury's win, attention immediately turned to a British megafight between Fury and countryman Anthony Joshua, who was seated ringside.

"16 months out and we fill up Tottenham again," Fury said. "Like I said, let me get Arslanbek Makhmudov out of the way. Next, I want to give you the fight we've all been waiting for. I want you, AJ, Anthony Joshua. Let's give the fans what they want: the Battle of Britain. Here's my challenge. I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me, The Gypsy King, next. Do you accept my challenge?"

Joshua refused to enter the ring, instead staring silently at Fury until handed a microphone.

"Tyson, you're a clout chaser," Joshua said. "Tyson, I've never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I punched you up when we were kids. After watching you in the ring tonight, I'll punch you up again. All due respect, tonight is your night. You know, I'll sit across the ring from you in due time. I've been chasing you for 10 years. When you're ready, you come and see me and tell me your terms and conditions. I'll have you in the ring when I'm good and ready. I'm the boss, I'm the landlord, you work for me."

Joshua was recently involved in a tragic accident in Nigeria, when a car accident resulted in the death of two of his trainers and friends, leaving him in a difficult situation for how to move forward with not only his career, but his life.

Speaking after Fury left the ring, Joshua addressed the situation and the chances of a long-awaited clash of two of the best heavyweights of their generation.

"I want to be completely honest, there's a negotiation you go through," Joshua said. "I've sat at this table many times. In my heart, I'll fight Tyson Fury tomorrow, especially after watching that. This is what I do. I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Yeah, I'll fight him.' I'm not here to get clout, I'm here to fight. Contracts will be sent over, and you'll probably see us in the ring next, more than likely."

In the co-main event, Conor Benn took a clear unanimous decision over Regis Prograis. Benn was in control from the jump, using his size and speed to keep Prograis on the back foot.

The bout was contested at a 150-pound catchweight, though Prograis had never competed at welterweight, let alone a catchweight above the 147-pound welterweight limit.

With the loss, Prograis is now 1-3 in his four most recent fights, while Benn built on the biggest win of his career, a win over Chris Eubank Jr. in a rematch between sons of two of Britain's most popular fighters in history.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live results and highlights below.

Fury vs. Makhmudov fight card, results

Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov via unanimous decision (120-108, 120-108, 119-109)

Conor Benn def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (98-92 x3)

Richard Riakporhe def. Jeamie Tshikeva via TKO, Round 5

Justis Huni def. Frazer Clarke via majority decision (95-95. 96-94, 96-94)

Fury vs. Makhmudov scorecard