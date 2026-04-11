Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight results: 'The Gypsy King' rolls to decision, calls out Anthony Joshua

Fury easily worked past Makhmudov over 12 rounds where he only lost a single round on one judges' scorecard

By
 &
1 min read

Despite 16 months out of the ring, Tyson Fury made a successful return from the fifth retirement of his professional career on Saturday in London, taking a clear decision win over Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury was the more dynamic, complete fighter from the opening bell, which was no surprise. Makhmudov tried to walk forward and throw bombs at Fury, but his lack of technique and any set-up for those big punches allowed Fury to use his footwork, movement and speed to dominate the action.

After 12 rounds, the official scorecards read 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109.

Makhmudov was never in danger of being finished, as he had been by Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello previously, but Fury said that he wanted 12 rounds of good work as he shook off any rust after the layoff that followed the back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight championship superfights.

"You know, 16 months out is not a short time," Fury said after the fight. "I got back to my slipping and sliding. I got a sharp 12 rounds in there. ... I got a good, valuable 12 rounds in there."

With Fury's win, attention immediately turned to a British megafight between Fury and countryman Anthony Joshua, who was seated ringside.

"16 months out and we fill up Tottenham again," Fury said. "Like I said, let me get Arslanbek Makhmudov out of the way. Next, I want to give you the fight we've all been waiting for. I want you, AJ, Anthony Joshua. Let's give the fans what they want: the Battle of Britain. Here's my challenge. I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me, The Gypsy King, next. Do you accept my challenge?"

Joshua refused to enter the ring, instead staring silently at Fury until handed a microphone.

"Tyson, you're a clout chaser," Joshua said. "Tyson, I've never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I punched you up when we were kids. After watching you in the ring tonight, I'll punch you up again. All due respect, tonight is your night. You know, I'll sit across the ring from you in due time. I've been chasing you for 10 years. When you're ready, you come and see me and tell me your terms and conditions. I'll have you in the ring when I'm good and ready. I'm the boss, I'm the landlord, you work for me."

Joshua was recently involved in a tragic accident in Nigeria, when a car accident resulted in the death of two of his trainers and friends, leaving him in a difficult situation for how to move forward with not only his career, but his life.

Speaking after Fury left the ring, Joshua addressed the situation and the chances of a long-awaited clash of two of the best heavyweights of their generation.

"I want to be completely honest, there's a negotiation you go through," Joshua said. "I've sat at this table many times. In my heart, I'll fight Tyson Fury tomorrow, especially after watching that. This is what I do. I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Yeah, I'll fight him.' I'm not here to get clout, I'm here to fight. Contracts will be sent over, and you'll probably see us in the ring next, more than likely."

In the co-main event, Conor Benn took a clear unanimous decision over Regis Prograis. Benn was in control from the jump, using his size and speed to keep Prograis on the back foot.

The bout was contested at a 150-pound catchweight, though Prograis had never competed at welterweight, let alone a catchweight above the 147-pound welterweight limit.

With the loss, Prograis is now 1-3 in his four most recent fights, while Benn built on the biggest win of his career, a win over Chris Eubank Jr. in a rematch between sons of two of Britain's most popular fighters in history.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live results and highlights below.

Fury vs. Makhmudov fight card, results

  • Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov via unanimous decision (120-108, 120-108, 119-109)
  • Conor Benn def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (98-92 x3)
  • Richard Riakporhe def. Jeamie Tshikeva via TKO, Round 5
  • Justis Huni def. Frazer Clarke via majority decision (95-95. 96-94, 96-94)

Fury vs. Makhmudov scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Fury101010101010101010101010120
Makhmudov999999999999108
Updates
(86)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Official result: Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov via unanimous decision

There was never any doubt as the fight headed to the scorecards, as Fury won by official scores of 120-108, 120-108, 119-109.

Makhmudov's previous two losses came by stoppage, but he was able to survive Fury's assault on Saturday. Fury never seemed compelled to step on the gas and take Makhmudov out, but he never had to show any urgency as he was simply the better, more well-rounded man in the ring.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 12 -- 10-9 Fury (120-108)

Fury opened with an uppercut and that punch would land more times throughout the round. Fury continued to crack with jabs and left hands, effectively able to do whatever he wanted with little resistance. Makhmudov survives to the final bell, but there's no chance he wins on the scorecards.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 11:18 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 7:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 11:11 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 7:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 11:10 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 7:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 10:40 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 10:16 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 6:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 10:14 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 6:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 10:07 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 6:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 10:07 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 6:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 10:03 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 6:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:58 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:57 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:57 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:55 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:51 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:50 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 11 -- 10-9 Fury (110-99)

Fury continued to rip shots upstairs and down as Makhmudov plodded around the ring, tired and with no answer for anything Fury was doing. More jabs, more uppercuts and more body shots by Fury throughout the round. Makhmudov's goal here appears to be surviving to the scorecards.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 10 -- 10-9 Fury (100-90)

Fury kept blasting Makhmudov to the head and body in the clinch. Makhmudov didn't have the skills or ability to change his approach to the fight, while Fury could shift through several different game plans at any time he desired. Fury's jab and uppercut continued doing big work throughout the round. Fury again landed the jab and brought a right hand behind it before a hook and right hand at the end of the round. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 9 -- 10-9 Fury (90-81)

Fury opened the round having landed 106 punches to just 44 for Makhmudov. Fury continued to smother Makhmudov along the ropes and then popping hard jabs when the fight went back to distance. Fury continued to do good work to the body when the pair were in a clinch. Fury landed a right hand before wrapping around Makhmudov's neck. Fury landed a jab and an uppercut to end the round.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:41 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:40 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 8 -- 10-9 Fury (80-72)

Fury moved forward throwing with both hands while Makhmudov continued to struggle letting his punches go. Fury landed a hard left hand that had Makhmudov hurt. Makhmudov tried to fire back but Fury continued forward, landing an uppercut. Makhmudov clinched to slow Fury's momentum and ultimately survive the round.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 7 -- Fury 10-9 (70-63)

Fury landed an uppercut before Makhmudov landed a right hand. Fury landed a right along the ropes before another clinch. Fury continued to land stiff, hard jabs as Makhmudov mostly missed wth his own wild punches. Fury closed the round with four good left hands. It feels like he could finish the fight if he decides to do so, but he's content to just pop Makhmudov with clean punches rather than push toward a stoppage.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:34 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 6 -- 10-9 Fury (60-54)

Makhmudov's punch output dropped considerably in the round, allowing Fury to tag him with jabs. Fury also continued to wear on Makhmudov in the clinch. These are becoming increasingly dominant rounds for Fury as Makhmudov doesn't have the skills to push Fury outisde of his comfort zone.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:28 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 5 -- 10-9 Fury (50-45)

Fury worked the body in the clinch, continuing to wear on Mahmudov physically. Makhmudov tried to charge forward with a series of big punches, but did not connect with anything. Fury's clinch work was just far more advanced than Makhmudov could compete with. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: Round 4 -- 10-9 Fury (40-36)

Makhmudov landed a sweeping left hand that Fury took well. Makhmudov started to walk forward, throwing some heavy punches until Fury clinched to slow the attack. Makhmudov missed with a wild shot, leaving him open to a big straight right from Fury. Fury landed a sharp one-two combo. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@netflixsports via Twitter
April 11, 2026, 9:21 PM
Apr. 11, 2026, 5:21 pm EDT
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    9:22

    Jai Opetaia Defeats Brandon Glanton Via Unanimous Decision For The Zuffa Cruiserweight Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Expert Picks: Jai Opetaia Vs Brandon Glanton

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Fighter Spotlight: Brandon Glanton

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Fighter Spotlight: Jai Opetaia

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    What's At Stake In The Bout Between Opetaia Vs. Glanton?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Conor Benn Signs With Zuffa Boxing

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Zuffa 03: Efe Ajagba - Charles Martin Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Zuffa 03: Prospect Watch: Who Is The Breakout Star

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Zuffa 03: Umar Dzambekov - Ahmed Elbiali Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Zuffa 03: Fight That Won't Make It Out Of The First Round

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Zuffa 03: Prelim Fight You Can't Miss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Zuffa Boxing 04: Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Zuffa 02: Jose Valenzuela Defeats Diego Torres Via Unanimous Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Zuffa 02: Serhii Bohachuk Defeats Radzhab Butaev Via Split Decision

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Zuffa 02: Radivoje Kalajdzic Defeats Oleksandr Gvozdyk Via 7th Round KO

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Zuffa Boxing Capitalizing On Storylines, Personality

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Shak: "Very Excited" To See Where We Go From Zuffa 02 Onwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Shak: Callum Walsh "In Rare Company" After Defeating Ocampo

  • Image thumbnail
    9:14

    Zuffa 01 Recap: Callum Walsh Def Carlos Ocampo Via U-Dec

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    New champ Carlos Ulberg blows out his knee, lands knockout punch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Highlights: Jack Eichel sends Golden Knights to postseason with OT winner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    'INSANITY!' Heavyweights Hokit, Blaydes go nonstop for three rounds of UFC chaos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    CUB'S FINAL PUNCH: Swanson ends career with TKO in front of family and Trump

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    HOLE-IN-ONE! Shane Lowry first with two aces in Masters career -- and he's PUMPED

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Rory McIlroy (-11) Lets 6-Stroke Lead Slip Away

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    MUST-SEE: Scottie Scheffler jumps into top 4 at Masters after this amazing shot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    'SPECTACULAR!' Rory McIlroy chips in for birdie on 17 at the Masters

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Lakers and Rockets Battle for Home Court in West

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Celtics and Knicks Could Meet in 2nd Round of Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    How Will USC's Freshman Class Impact 2026 Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    How Has Jon Sumrall Imprinted His Identity On The Gators?

See All Videos
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.