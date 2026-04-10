Retirement just can't seem to stick for Tyson Fury. "The Gypsy King" ends his fifth retirement this Saturday when he steps in the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov in the heavyweight main event of a card set to stream live on Netflix.

Fury, a two-time former heavyweight world champion and one of the greatest fighters of his generation, entered his most recent retirement after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. The first Usyk fight was a long-awaited clash to crown the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era and saw Usyk edge out a split decision on the strength of a ninth-round knockdown.

The second Usyk bout was less competitive and saw Usyk take a clear decision. A month later, Fury announced his retirement.

Just as he had in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

So, what drove Fury to return to the ring yet again, proving so many fans and media who didn't believe the latest retirement correct? Speaking at a pre-fight press conference, Fury attributed his return to a combination of boredom and Anthony Joshua's tragic car accident in Nigeria that saw two of Joshua's trainers die.

"You know, people always question retirement for me," Fury said at the pre-fight press conference. "I've retired five times and wholeheartedly meant it five times. Successfully come back four times before. We're going to find out Saturday night if I'll be successful for a fifth time, which I believe I will be. Make no mistake, when I walk away every time from boxing, I have zero intentions of returning. However, after a few months I'm bored of the normal life, dropping the kids off at school, taking the dog for a walk, that sort of stuff. I miss the game, you know? I miss the boxing, I miss the press conferences, everything that comes with big fights. I miss all that.

"This time, there were a couple of defining moments for me that made decision for me to come back. One of them was my longtime rival Anthony Joshua's crash over in Nigeria. When I heard that news, it was so sad and I thought to myself, 'You know, life is very short.' I've been a big advocate there is no tomorrow. Tomorrow is not promised to anybody. When something like that happens, it certainly certifies that there is no tomorrow so you have to live every day like it's your last and enjoy. I've still got love for this game and know I can still do it, that's why I came back."

Makhmudov is seen as something of a light touch for Fury's return bout. While physically imposing at 6-foot-5 and having started his career 18-0, Makhmudov was exposed in the first stiff test of his career, a fourth round TKO loss to Agit Kabayel in 2023.

While Kabayel is an elite heavyweight contender, the same can not be said of Guido Vianello, who defeated Makhmudov by TKO two fights later.

Fury has been known to struggle in other bouts he was expected to run away with, however, including a narrow split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a bout that saw Fury knocked down in the third round, and a 2019 fight with Otto Wallin where Fury suffered a cut above his right eye that required 47 stitches and could have easily resulted in a TKO loss for Fury.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card set for Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

Fury vs. Makhmudov fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyson Fury -600 vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov +400, heavyweights

Conor Benn -1600 vs. Regis Prograis +800, welterweights

Richard Riakporhe -300 vs. Jeamie Tshikeva +225, heavyweights

Justis Huni -700 vs. Frazer Clarke +450, heavyweights

Simon Zachenhuber -1000 vs. Pawel August +600, super middleweights

Breyon Gorham -2000 vs. Eduardo Costa +900, junior welterweights

Mikie Tallon -1600 vs. Leandro Blanc +800, flyweights

Felix Cash -900 vs. Liam O'Hare +550, middleweights

Elliot Whale -1800 vs. Tom Hill +850, welterweights

Where to watch Fury vs. Makhmudov

Date: Saturday, April 11 | Location: Tottenham Hotspor Stadium -- London



Saturday, April 11 | Tottenham Hotspor Stadium -- London Start time: 2 p.m. ET



2 p.m. ET Where to watch: Netflix (subscription required)

Prediction

There's not a ton of mystery heading into this fight. If Fury is anywhere near on his game, he will be far too much for Makhmudov. Makhmudov is a plodding mover, while Fury has always thrived on footwork and handspeed, which is surprising given his physique. Fury has the ability to run away with this fight as soon as he chooses to do so.

For Makhmudov, the only path to victory would seem to be landing one big punch that puts Fury down and out. While Fury has been knocked down plenty in his career, he's never been knocked out, and he's only been defeated by Usyk in his career. Makhmudov is not Usyk and Fury is a far better fighter than Makhmudov. Pick: Tyson Fury via TKO3