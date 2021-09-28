It's nearly time to settle the score. After multiple delays and issues, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will step into the ring inside the T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 9 to hopefully close their trilogy.

The two were set to meet in July, but Fury and his camp contracted COVID-19 just two weeks before the fight and caused a three-month delay. The fight carries even more relevance after Oleksandr Usyk shocked many in September with a decisive win over Anthony Joshua to claim the unified heavyweight titles.

After battling to a draw in their first meeting, Fury made easy work of Wilder in the rematch, dominating the fight before scoring the stoppage in the seventh round. The fight contract included a clause that allowed the loser to initiate a third battle between the two, taking the short end of a 60-40 purse split. Wilder immediately exercised his option but as injuries and the COVID pandemic delayed the fight, Fury said time was up and moved on to a planned fight with Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized world championships.

Wilder took the battle to court and an arbitrator stated Fury must honor the clause and fight Wilder, setting up a rubber match and taking the biggest fight in boxing.

Since the loss, Wilder has launched into an elaborate string of conspiracy theories ranging from his elaborate costume wearing out his legs before the fight to Fury having tampered with his gloves for a power advantage to his own trainer having conspired against him in throwing in the towel as Wilder wilted under Fury's big punches.

Wilder has the most honest chance possible to prove he's the better man, getting to step in the ring and exchange punches in the summer.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight card, odds

Tyson Fury (c) -300 vs. Deontay Wilder +240, WBC heavyweight championship

Frank Sanchez -200 vs. Efe Ajagba +170, heavyweights

Adam Kownacki -240 vs. Robert Helenius +200, heavyweights

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin, heavyweights



Fury vs. Wilder 3 info

Date: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: TBA

TBA How to watch: ESPN/FOX PPV

