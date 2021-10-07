Fight week is upon us. All eyes of the boxing world have hit Las Vegas for the heavyweight trilogy to reach its conclusion when Tyson Fury faces off with Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. Fury earned the strap in the rematch with a devastating knockout. Now, Wilder will look for revenge on Oct. 9 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two were set to meet in July, but Fury and his camp contracted COVID-19 just two weeks before the fight and caused a three-month delay. The fight carries even more relevance after Oleksandr Usyk shocked many in September with a decisive win over Anthony Joshua to claim the unified heavyweight titles.

The saga between these two behemoths has lasted nearly four full years. Fury stepped up to challenge Wilder in 2018 when the American was desperate to make a big fight and Fury was beginning his comeback from alcohol addiction. The "Gypsy King" went on to largely outbox Wilder in the first meeting, but a pair of knockdowns scored by the then champion -- including a thunderous one in Round 12 that Fury somehow came back from -- was enough to earn a split draw on the judges' scorecards. Then, in February 2020, Fury emphatically finished Wilder in the seventh round after Wilder's corner threw in the towel following numerous knockdowns.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including complete coverage of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 all week long from Las Vegas.

Since the loss, Wilder has launched into an elaborate string of conspiracy theories ranging from his elaborate costume wearing out his legs before the fight to Fury having tampered with his gloves for a power advantage to his own trainer having conspired against him in throwing in the towel as Wilder wilted under Fury's big punches.

Wilder has the most honest chance possible to prove he's the better man, getting to step in the ring and exchange punches in the summer.

Not to be outdone, but the undercard is one of the most loaded in recent memory for a PPV event. Three bouts fill out this card with all taking place in the heavyweight division. Top prospects meet in the co-main event when Cuban Frank Sanchez takes on Efe Ajagba. Plus, a massive rematch is set for a feature slot when Adam Kownacki looks for revenge against Robert Heleinus after Helenius dealt the Polish powerhouse his first loss in March 2020. And the top American heavyweight prospect is back when Jared Anderson takes on veteran Vladimir Tereshkin.

But that's not all you need to know about this weekend. The prelims features another heavy hitter making his return to the ring when Edgar Berlanga enters a super middleweight showdown with Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Berlanga tied the all-time record for a start to a career with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts. That streak ended in April when he earned a decision against Demond Nicholson, but he looks to restart that streak on Saturday night.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight card, odds

Tyson Fury (c) -270 vs. Deontay Wilder +220, WBC heavyweight championship

Frank Sanchez -180 vs. Efe Ajagba +155, heavyweights

Adam Kownacki -220 vs. Robert Helenius +180, heavyweights

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin, heavyweights



Fury vs. Wilder 3 info

Date: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Price: $79.99

9 p.m. ET (main card) | $79.99 How to watch: ESPN/FOX PPV

Countdown to fight night

Who will win Fury vs. Wilder III? And which huge 30-1 prop bet should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise's best bets, all from the CBS combat sports specialist who has crushed his picks, and find out.