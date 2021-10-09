Despite building a rivalry that has turned ugly at times, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have maintained a level of respect for the other's prowess in the boxing ring. The accomplished heavyweights will give the division its first championship trilogy in nearly 30 years Saturday when they meet in the main event of a Las Vegas boxing card with Fury's WBC belt on the line. The pay-per-view portion of the event is set for 9 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III preview

In the aftermath of his loss in the rematch, Wilder memorably fired trainer Mark Breland because Breland threw in the towel to signal the referee to stop the fight. Many observers viewed the move as a pride-driven and hasty dismissal of an accomplished trainer and former WBA welterweight champion, but Wilder has insisted the changes he has made in his camp are for the better.

Wilder hired a new chief trainer in Malik Scott, a former opponent who Wilder knocked out in the first round of their March 2014 fight. Scott retired from fighting following a lopsided loss to Luis Ortiz in 2016 and his position with Wilder's team marks his first as a professional trainer. Wilder retained well-regarded trainer Jay Deas and cut man Don House, who also has worked with several UFC fighters.

In order to get proper sparring from an opponent with a similar build to Fury, Wilder brought in 6-foot-7 heavyweight Robert Helenius, a former European boxing champion who has been in the ring with some of the sport's top names. Helenius notably knocked out top-10 contender Adam Kownacki in March of last year and will fight a rematch with him on the undercard of Saturday's main event.

