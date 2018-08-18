Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight official after decisive decision win by the 'Gypsy King'

If former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury proved one thing by going the 10-round distance in a shutout of former title challenger Francesco Pianeta on Saturday, it's that he's tantalizingly close to his 2015 prime.

Despite a decided lack of in-ring fireworks, Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) looked trim and moved fluidly while easily outpointing Pianeta (35-5, 21 KOs) by a score of 100-90 on referee Steve Gray's scorecard amid a rainstorm at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. After the bout, the self-proclaimed "Gypsy King" made official one of the biggest fights the sport could make.

Although the Showtime pay-per-view bout's date and location has yet to be finalized, WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) entered the ring to face off with the lineal champion Fury and announce their fall blockbuster, which is expected to take place in November or December.

"We are ready now. This fight we are having is on," Wilder said. "This is on, this fight is official. It's on baby. This is what we've been waiting for right here baby; the best fighting the best."

The fight serves as a tantalizing consolation prize for boxing fans upset that the very public negotiations between Wilder and current unified champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) -- who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts -- fell apart for 2018 after multiple teases.

Fury, 30, completed his second successful comeback bout of his summer against Pianeta in his return to the ring from a nearly three-year layoff due to substance abuse and mental-health issues. Fury upset Wladimir Klitschko by decision in late 2015 but never defended a trio of titles he was forced to vacate the following year.

"We are two men who will fight anybody," Fury said of Wilder. "This man has been trying to make a big fight with the other chump. I think we all know who we are talking about, the biggest s---box in world boxing. They called, I answered. I said send me the contract, they sent me the contract. I said yes and now he gets his shot to fight the lineal heavyweight champion of the world."

Although Wilder and Fury remained largely cordial during their face-off, with Fury even holding up Wilder's WBC belt and waving it to the crowd before handing it back, the brash Englishman of Irish Traveller broke character when he predicted how he would defeat Wilder before leaping into his face and bumping him.

"I got the rounds in tonight but one thing I promise when I go to Las Vegas is I'm knocking you the f--- out boy," Fury said.

"If he ever think about having this belt, he better wake up and apologize to me because he ain't never having this," Wilder countered. "I am going to knock you out. Everyone I have stepped into the ring with has been knocked out in spectacular fashion. You don't know what that feels like but you will.

"I'm sad to tell you Tyson Fury will not be bringing the WBC belt back here."

Although the 33-year-old Pianeta was slow-footed and never truly in the fight thanks to his preference of throwing one punch at a time, he succeeded in giving Fury a platform to showcase following a massive weight loss over the past year how quick his hands and constant feints still are. Fury, meanwhile, seemed to be content showing just enough to entice Wilder from ringside without going for the knockout or doing anything too spectacular, which robbed the fight of any excitement.

"I think it was a calculated boxing performance as promised," Fury said. "I went 10 rounds with a good, tough man who was quite durable. I went 10 rounds and I was very happy with my performance. I thought that was a step up in opponent and a great boxing display. It's no secret I needed the rounds to be able to show I can slip and slide still and I did just that."

With the expected trash talk from both sides, their unbeaten records and the fact that both tower at 6-foot-7 or above, there's enough of a theatrical and historic element to the fight that Wilder-Fury is expected to do big business. It would also shine up the winner for a future showdown against Joshua, should he get past mandatory opponent Alexander Povetkin on Sept. 22, that would produce an undisputed champion.