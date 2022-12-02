Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend the belt Saturday against veteran contender Derek Chisora, who will make his second career appearance in a major title fight. Their 12-round championship boxing match will headline the main Fury vs. Chisora fight card (noon ET) from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This fight was made on relatively short notice after negotiations fell through for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua, the former three-belt titleholder who has long shown interest in a match with Fury but never signed a contract. Chisora, who holds the minor WBA international title, agreed to step in even though he already has lost to Fury twice. Fury won a unanimous decision in their 2011 meeting, then stopped Chisora in the 10th round of their November 2014 rematch.

Fury is a -2000 favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100), while Chisora is priced at +1000 (risk $100 to win $1,000) in the latest Fury vs. Chisora III odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 6.5, with the Over favored at -135 and the Under priced at +115. Before making any Fury vs. Chisora III picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A three-time Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. As one of boxing's most influential managers, Kahn has guided numerous world champions and currently sports a roster of 15 fighters. His company, Fight Game Advisors, manages former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr., current female undisputed super middleweight champ Franchón Crews-Dezurn and rising junior middleweight star Xander Zayas.

Kahn is an astounding 36-9 picking fights for SportsLine since boxing returned following the pandemic-induced hiatus, netting a profit of more than $4,000. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Saturday's fight in sight, Wise has studied Fury vs. Chisora III from every angle and identified the best value in the boxing odds. You can see his confident prop bet and money-line picks at SportsLine.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III preview

Many boxing observers see this as little more than a tune-up fight for Fury, who reportedly will face three-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk for the unified belt sometime in the first quarter of 2023. In the meantime, Fury wanted to stay sharp and not allow his training to go to waste.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), 34, last defended the title in April against longtime antagonist Dillian Whyte, who came out strong in the first round but faded quickly as Fury imposed his edges in size and strength. Whyte was stopped near the end of the sixth round, and it is widely expected that Fury vs. Chisora III will be even more one-sided. Coincidentally, Whyte has also twice defeated Chisora.

Even so, Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) was given the nod largely because of his reputation for durability and entertaining fights. In a career spanning more than 15 years, the 38-year-old British fighter has shared the ring with many of the sport's biggest names and started his career with a 14-0 mark before his first defeat to Fury in July 2011.

Perhaps the biggest win of Chisora's career came in May 2010 for the British heavyweight title against Danny Williams, who famously knocked out Mike Tyson in 2004. Chisora won with a second-round stoppage.

What's more, evidence of Chisora's punching power is illustrated by the fact that nine of his past 11 victories have come by knockout, with four of those coming in the second round. See who Kahn is backing right here.

How to make Fury vs. Chisora III picks

Kahn likes the Over 6.5 rounds at a price of -135 in the latest Caesars boxing odds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop that returns almost 10-1 as well as a strong money-line pick. You can only see those selections at SportsLine.

Who wins Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III? And which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of more than $4,000, and find out.