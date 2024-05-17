The undisputed heavyweight showdown is back on. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with all four recognized titles in the heavyweight division at stake. The fight was first set to take place in February, but a cut suffered by Fury in training camp delayed the matchup by three months. The teams have arrived in the Middle East ready to finally decide who the best heavyweight in the world truly is.

Both men enter the fight coming off scares in their 2023 campaigns, with Usyk being dropped by Daniel Dubois only for the referee to rule the shot a low blow and allow Usyk time to recover. He then stopped Dubois in Round 9.

Fury was forced into a much tougher spot in October when his undefeated record barely survived a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou scored a knockdown and did enough to win plenty of rounds, though Fury ultimately took a split decision victory. While Fury's title was not on the line, a loss would have been even more embarrassing than narrowly escaping with a win in a fight he was expected to dominate.

While a rematch is expected no matter who the winner is, as per the contractual agreement, there will be bragging rights no matter who emerges victorious on Saturday night. The winner could also be set for a major showdown with Anthony Joshua in the near future. Usyk already owns a pair of victories over the Brit, but a Fury-Joshua fight could be among the biggest the sport could make.

Below is the complete fight card for for Fury vs. Usyk along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Fury vs. Usyk fight card, odds

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -115 vs. Tyson Fury (c) -105, undisputed heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia -600 vs. Mairis Briedis +400, vacant IBF cruiserweight championship

Joe Cordina (c) -450 vs. Anthony Cacace +350, IBF super featherweight championship

Frank Sanchez -250 vs. Agit Kabayel +180, heavyweights



Mark Chamberlain -1400 vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab +750, lightweights



Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, light heavyweights



Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, featherweights



David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz, cruiserweights



Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, heavyweights



Viewing information

Date: May 18



May 18 Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time: Noon p.m. ET

Noon p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN and ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99

Countdown

