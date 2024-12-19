Oleksandr Usyk will defend his three major heavyweight belts in a rematch against former champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, December 21. The main boxing card is set for 2 p.m. ET from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Fury is priced at +140 (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest boxing odds for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5, with the over favored at -200 and the under fetching a price of +160.

Usyk took a split decision when the fighters first met in May, becoming the unified heavyweight champion in the process and ending Fury's undefeated reign. The boxing odds in that first matchup were just about pick'em, with some sportsbooks making Fury a slight favorite. Now, the rematch sees Usyk as a slight favorite with Fury as an underdog for the first time since he became a heavyweight champion. The rematch also has just three of the four major belts on the line, as Usyk was unable to make a short-notice mandatory defense of the IBF title and dropped it as a result. Still, the winner of Saturday's rematch will be generally regarded as the unified heavyweight champion.

How to bet Fury-Usyk

SportsLine combat sports expert Josh Nagel has released his top-rated selections for Usyk vs. Fury 2. We can reveal that he likes the fight to go Under 10.5 round for odds of +160. He also likes a method-of-victory prop that features a plus-money payout.

The heavyweight brawlers were both undefeated when they met in May. Fury came out strong early, using his reach and combinations to rack up points and put some early rounds in the bank. However, the resilient Usyk responded and took over in the second half of the fight.

Usyk stunned Fury with a series of punches in the ninth round amid a flurry that arguably could have warranted a stoppage. Instead, Fury was saved by the bell amid a scored knockdown but still had to weather an onslaught from Usyk for the final three rounds. Although the outcome appeared to be a close but clear victory for Usyk, Fury managed to win on one scorecard and later insisted he won the fight.

Now, Fury has a chance at redemption and to create the possibility of an epic trilogy with a victory Saturday, while Usyk can put to rest any narratives suggesting his first win was a fluke with another dominant performance.

Fury-Usyk 2 odds

Money line: Usyk -170, Fury +140

Usyk -170, Fury +140 Total rounds: 10.5 (-200/+160 at DraftKings)

10.5 (-200/+160 at DraftKings) Usyk method of victory : Via KO/TKO +310, Via decision +170

: Via KO/TKO +310, Via decision +170 Fury method of victory : Via KO/TKO +300, Via decision +350

: Via KO/TKO +300, Via decision +350 Draw: +1400



