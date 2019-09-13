Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin fight purses, salaries: 'Gypsy King' set for seven-figure payday

You'd have to bet $3,000 on Tyson Fury to beat Otto Wallin this Saturday just to make $100. Those aren't great returns for the gambling public. But -3000 favorite Fury is ready for his own big payday, with a $1 million purse for the fight.

Fury (28-0-1, 20 KO) will, of course, make more than that given financial guarantees not laid out in the Nevada State Athletic Commission payment sheet. Wallin (20-0, 13 KO) is set for a $250,000 purse in his bid to pull off a major upset in the clash of unbeaten heavyweights. Wallin has his own larger guarantee, as well.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including the complete interview with Tyson Fury at the 13:21 mark below.

WBO super bantamweight champ Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24KO) is in the same boat as Fury, with a $220,000 purse listed but a higher guarantee. Navarrete faces off with heavy underdog Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KO). The Filipino is set to earn $40,000 in his bid for the title.

Finally, former WBO lightweight champ Jose Pedraza (26-2) will make $120,000 when he faces Jose Zepeda (30-2, 25 KO) in the most competitive fight of the card on paper. Zepeda will make $90,000 for the bout.

The entire card streams on ESPN+ from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.