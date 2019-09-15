Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Fury returns to U.S. soil to take on Wallin in Las Vegas
The lineal heavyweight champion of the world makes his return Saturday when Tyson Fury faces fellow unbeaten Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) looks to preserve a contracted February rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder after their controversial draw last December. The 6-foot-9 "Gypsy King" is fresh off a June knockout of unheralded Tom Schwarz.
Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs), a former Swedish Olympian, has good size as a 6-foot-5 southpaw but hasn't yet faced anyone remotely on the level of Fury and enters as a big underdog.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Fury vs. Wallin scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Fury
Wallin
Fury vs. Wallin card, results
Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Juan Miguel Elorde, WBO junior featherweight title
Jose Zepeda def. Jose Pedraza via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93)
-
