Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

The lineal heavyweight champion of the world makes his return Saturday when Tyson Fury faces fellow unbeaten Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) looks to preserve a contracted February rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder after their controversial draw last December. The 6-foot-9 "Gypsy King" is fresh off a June knockout of unheralded Tom Schwarz.

Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs), a former Swedish Olympian, has good size as a 6-foot-5 southpaw but hasn't yet faced anyone remotely on the level of Fury and enters as a big underdog.

Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Juan Miguel Elorde, WBO junior featherweight title

Jose Zepeda def. Jose Pedraza via unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 97-93)

