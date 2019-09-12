Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin odds, date: Picks, predictions from boxing insider

British heavyweight star Tyson Fury fights in Las Vegas for the second straight time on Saturday night when he battles undefeated Swede Otto Wallin. The main event starts at midnight ET from T-Mobile Arena. Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) knocked out German heavyweight Tom Schwarz in June in Las Vegas, ending that bout in less than two rounds. Wallin is 20-0 with 13 knockouts, but he hasn't faced the caliber of opponents Fury has, and many experts view this fight as Fury's final tuneup for a rematch with Deontay Wilder. Bookmakers list Fury, the lineal heavyweight champ, as a -3500 favorite (risk $3,500 to win $100) in the latest Fury vs. Wallin odds, with the 28-year-old Swede getting +1300 (risk $100 to win $1,300) as the underdog. You can also pick whether the fight will go the distance (a +240 underdog), among many wagering options. Before you make any Fury vs. Wallin picks or boxing predictions, you'll want to hear what Peter Kahn has to say.

Kahn knows the 6-foot-9 Fury has a three-inch height advantage, a seven-inch reach edge and a much better resume. Assuming Fury gets by Wallin unscathed, the 31-year-old is expected to challenge Wilder for the WBC title in early 2020.

But just because Fury is a massive favorite doesn't mean he'll make quick work of Wallin.

Wallin has never lost and, at 6-foot-6, he won't be intimidated. "Fury is tricky and has beaten good fighters, but there are some things that people haven't done to him," Wallin told reporters. "I am really confident in myself and my work ethic. I have worked for a long time and dreamed of this moment. Now, it is finally here and I have to try and grab it with both hands."

