Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin odds, date: Picks, predictions from top boxing insider

Tyson Fury is one of the most intriguing heavyweight boxing stars in recent memory. On Saturday, he'll put his lineal heavyweight championship on the line against Otto Wallin. The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main event scheduled to start at midnight ET. Fury (28-0-1) is hoping a win will pave the way to a rematch with Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship. But Wallin enters the match at 20-0 with plenty to prove in his first foray into big-time boxing. Fury is the -3500 favorite (risk $3,500 to win $100), with Wallin listed as the +1300 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,300) in the latest Fury vs. Wallin odds. You can also pick when and how the fight will end, with the battle going all 12 rounds getting +240 odds. Before you make any Fury vs. Wallin picks, see the predictions from SportsLine boxing handicapper Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. This year, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout.

Kahn knows that against a relatively unknown opponent, Fury will lean heavily on his experience and a significant reach advantage over Wallin in the early rounds. Fury is three years older than Wallin and has 174 competitive rounds under his belt to Wallin's 90. At 6-foot-9, he's also four inches taller than Wallin and has an 85-inch reach to Wallin's 78. That should help Fury keep Wallin at a comfortable distance while he feels the Swede out.

However, just because Fury is the considerable favorite doesn't mean he'll provide value in the Wallin vs. Fury odds.

The 28-year-old Wallin fights southpaw, which could throw a wrinkle into Fury's preparations. Wallin felt like Tom Schwarz gave up in his fight with Fury back in June that ended in a second-round knockout, so Wallin predicts he'll be able to use his speed and footwork to make things much more competitive.

He's in a position where he has everything to gain and nothing to lose, which could put him in a Buster Douglas-like situation where he can catch Fury by surprise. After his United States debut fight was called a no contest, Wallin will be hoping to make a lasting impression on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

